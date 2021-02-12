Saturday, February 13th 2021 Show Links
Dad and two children flee after car bursts into flames on busy Fife street

by Neil Henderson
February 12 2021, 2.14pm Updated: February 12 2021, 3.45pm
© Supplied by taken from facebookA father and his two children escaped from the vehicle uninjured. (Pic Fife Jammer Locations).
A father and his two children have had a lucky escape after the car in which they were travelling in burst into flames on a busy high street.

The incident happened at around 1pm on the B981 Hope Street in Inverkeithing.

The occupants of the car managed to get out of the burning vehicle uninjured after it suddenly caught fire adjacent to Inverkeithing Civic Centre.

Fife crews were alerted and arrived to extinguish the blaze.

One eyewitness said smoke appeared from underneath the vehicle before quickly bursting into flames.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.