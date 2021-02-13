Dad rescued children as car fire ‘went up within seconds’ on Fife street

A father rescued his two children during a lucky escape after the car they were travelling in burst into flames on a Fife street.
The incident happened at about 12.30pm on Friday on the B981 Hope Street in Inverkeithing.
The occupants of the Mazda managed to get out of the burning vehicle uninjured after it suddenly caught fire adjacent to the town’s Civic Centre.
