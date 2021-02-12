Covid-19 vaccinations: Assurance Fife booking problems are now resolved after days of ‘utter chaos’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

NHS Fife has pledged “unacceptable” queues at vaccination clinics across the region have now been resolved after days of criticism.

Health chiefs said that while some waits were experienced again on Friday, they were caused by people turning up early and were unrelated to the problems earlier in the week.

The assurance came as the process at the Buckhaven clinic on Wednesday was described as “utter chaos” and long waits continued into Thursday.

Health secretary Jeane Freeman and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon apologised after hundreds of pensioners had to queue for several hours in freezing temperatures on Monday.

NHS Fife also said sorry after it transpired a national IT glitch led to 7,000 vaccinations being wrongly scheduled in the region.

Efforts to recruit extra staff to clear the backlog were then hampered by heavy snow.

A number of appointments up until Monday have been rescheduled.

Lower Largo man Charles Hogarth said clinic staff at Randolph Wemyss Hospital in Buckhaven were under enormous pressure on Wednesday, where he waited more than two hours for his jag.

“I don’t want to criticise the staff who were almost on their knees,” he said.

“Some people were being quite rude to them when they were doing their absolute best.

“It was the organisation and communication that was non-existent. It was utter chaos.”

The 71-year-old said people had to queue together along a maze of corridors before they could register and added: “Ironically, I’ve never been so close to other people for months.”

Similar waits were reported at East End Park in Dunfermline on Wednesday.

‘Wholly unacceptable’

Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie said people deserved an explanation after assurances there would be no repeat of Monday’s chaos.

“Monday’s events were wholly unacceptable but I was pleased the minister moved swiftly to apologise and to offer a solution to make sure it was not repeated,” he said.

“So I am annoyed that the long waits were repeated in Buckhaven and Dunfermline on Wednesday.

“Elderly people should not be left to wait in these freezing conditions for hours.

“The people who were left waiting need an apology and a full explanation.”

Things were a lot better yesterday and I’m assured they will be much, much better next week.” Health and social care spokesman David Graham.

SNP MSP David Torrance said he had been contacted by a number of constituents about the situation at Randolph Wemyss.

“I recognise their frustrations at the lengthy queues they have encountered,” he said.

“I have been in contact with NHS Fife and have been assured the problems have been identified and are being resolved.

“The vaccination programme has been a huge logistical challenge across the country and we have to praise the staff at NHS Fife who are working flat out to deliver the vaccinations in such a short amount of time.”

Car parking

Buckhaven Labour councillor Ryan Smart said the problems at Randolph Wemyss were compounded by a lack of car parking.

“People are parking anywhere on the streets and in bus stops and it’s causing bottlenecks,” he said.

“We’re trying to get folk to think more sensibly.

“It doesn’t help that the car park next door is being monopolised just now and I would ask anybody with a large number of vehicles there to think about the community and move them.”

Meanwhile, Fife Council’s health and social care spokesman, Labour councillor David Graham, urged people not to abuse staff.

“They are working flat out and I’m hugely appreciative of their efforts,” he said.

“On Wednesday, heavy snow meant some staff couldn’t get there and they were quite depleted.

“Things were a lot better yesterday and I’m assured they will be much, much better next week.”

‘Vital people arrive at the time specified’

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “We have seen queuing at some of our Covid-19 community vaccination clinics today.

“This is unrelated to the booking issues experienced earlier this week, which have since been resolved, and has been brought about by considerable numbers of people arriving early, in some cases more than an hour before their scheduled appointment.

“Whilst we appreciate people are particularly keen to get vaccinated as soon as possible, it’s vital that people arrive at the time specified on their letter if we are to prevent causing delays for all of those attending the clinics.

“By arriving on time for these appointments, we can optimise the flow of patients through the clinics and ensure that the appropriate physical distancing is maintained.”