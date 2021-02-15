Community spirit to the fore as NHS staff and key workers supported during Storm Darcy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife hotel has been praised after stepping up to offer free accommodation for NHS workers left stranded because of the affects of Storm Darcy.

The owners of the Beveridge Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy made the gesture after the region was battered by blizzards and heavy snowfall.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

Councillor Neil Crooks, chairman of Fife Council’s Kirkcaldy area committee, said the gesture was a perfect of example of community spirit.

He said: “Often when the chips are down there are businesses and individuals who step up and help in times of crisis.

“This is a perfect example of that community spirit coming to the fore, and particularly in these time that we show our appreciation and recognition for the vital role that key workers and those NHS staff are playing day in and day out.

“They are very special people and to be supported in such a way is commendable.”

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

The hotel offer was just one of a number of kind-spirited responses from members of the public during the severe weather.

In Dunfermline, volunteers stepped up to clear Thistle Street of snow and ice to allow nurses to get their vehicles to Newlands Care Home after the road had been blocked by snow for three days.

Elsewhere a similar snow clearance was undertaken by volunteers at the respite unit in Broad Street, Cowdenbeath, after a call for help was issued on social media.

Dave Smith, one of the volunteers, said it was the least he could do.

“I live local and am currently at home so was happy to help. It meant digging away snow but (if) that eases the situation for someone less fortunate than myself then it’s been worthwhile,” he said.

“What’s more, it’s good exercise while the gyms are closed.”

Meanwhile, a number of motorists with 4×4 vehicles answered calls for help in ferrying key workers and NHS staff to care homes and hospitals.

Care worker Sandra Hamilton said she would not have been able to get to work in Glenrothes without the assistance after her own vehicle was snowed in.

“The terrible weather as well as colleagues shielding or off because of the pandemic meant we were already caring for residents with less staff,” she said.

“To be able to get to work was a huge help and made a real difference to those who need to be cared for.”