Free dairy for ‘real-life superwoman’ filmed pushing Fife milk lorry up hill

A dairy farm has gifted a “real-life superwoman” a year’s worth of free products after she was spotted pushing one of their milk lorries up an icy hill.

Charlene Leslie, 33, was videoed pushing the Graham’s milk HGV on a snow-covered street in Cowdenbeath.

Mum-of-three Charlene was heading to the local shops when she saw the lorry in trouble and asked a neighbour to watch her children as she went to help out.

Supermarket worker Charlene pushed the lorry to the top of the hill and said she can’t believe the attention she has received for her efforts.

Graham’s has now gifted Charlene a year of free dairy products to thank her.

‘I just wanted to help’

Charlene, who was with daughter Rihanna, 10 and Hunter, two, at the time, said: “I would never just stand by when I see someone in trouble.

“I suppose what I did was really dangerous but thankfully the Graham’s lorry got safely up the hill.

“I wasn’t really thinking about me, I just wanted to help.

“A load of people were trying to push a car up the hill when I noticed the Graham’s lorry coming behind it.

“Its front wheels were spinning and it was stuck from all the snow.

“My neighbour appeared, so I asked her to watch the kids and the dog while I pushed it from the back.

“Eventually, it made it safely to the top.

“I cannot believe all the attention I am getting for what I did.

“I simply believe that it is your duty to help others if they are in trouble.

“It was lovely to meet Mr Graham, as I’m a huge fan of the family farming brand and their products.”

‘Incredibly kind’

Dr Robert Graham Snr, chairman of Graham’s The Family Dairy, said: “When I saw the video of Charlene pushing one of our lorries up a steep hill single-handedly, I couldn’t believe it. Charlene’s intentions were incredibly kind.

“She not only made our family, farmers and colleagues smile, but clearly captured the hearts of thousands of people across the world who also watched her help others, without a thought for her own safety.

“Although she is a real-life superwoman, for health and safety reasons we must advise others not to follow her actions.”