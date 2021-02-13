Bird flu: biosecurity warning after 14,000 gamebirds culled in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish Government has warned bird keepers to keep their flocks secure after a bird flu outbreak in Fife.

Around 14,000 gamebirds had to be culled after a highly infectious strain of avian influenza – H5N1 – was found at a gamebird rearing premises near Leven.

A protection zone of around two miles and a surveillance zone of around six miles have now been put in place around the site in an attempt to limit the spread of the disease which causes serious illness in birds.

© Supplied by Scottish Government

Within these zones a range of controls are in place, including restrictions on the movement of poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure.

There is a legal requirement for a restricted zone to also be declared in cases of H5N1 infection.

However, this six mile restriction zone overlaps the protection zone and surveillance zone, with no additional measures.

The Scottish Government has advised that the risk to human health from the virus is still very low.

Meanwhile, food standards bodies advise that avian influenzas pose a “very low food safety risk for UK consumers”, and it does not affect the consumption of poultry products including eggs.

Producers and bird keepers are reminded to comply with the order to house birds, which came in to effect on December 14, 2020, or ensure they are kept separate from wild birds, and follow biosecurity procedures.

Minister for Rural Affairs and the Natural Environment Ben Macpherson said: “Following this confirmation I have put in place controls required under domestic and EU legislation that will help control any further spread of the disease in the surrounding area. We ask that the public remain vigilant and report any findings of dead wild birds. People should not handle the birds.”

Scotland’s Chief Veterinary Officer Sheila Voas said: “This highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza has been confirmed on a farm of approximately 14,000 mixed gamebirds with high mortality in the last few days. All remaining birds are being humanely culled for disease control purposes.

“It is vital that keepers take steps to improve their biosecurity and protect their birds from disease.

“Keepers who are concerned about the health or welfare of their flock should seek veterinary advice immediately. Your private vet, or your local Animal and Plant Health Agency office, will also be able to practical provide advice on keeping your birds safe from infection.”