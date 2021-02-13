Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police have launched an appeal for information after a man stole a woman’s bag in Lochgelly on Friday evening.

The 56-year-old woman got off a bus on Bank Street and was walking on Chapel Street at around 8.10pm, when a man approached her and stole her bag.

It contained a three-figure sum of cash and personal belongings.

The man is described as wearing dark clothing and a surgical style face mask.

Inquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything in the area around that time to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Christopher Dow said: “Thankfully no-one was injured in this incident but the victim was left understandably shaken.

“Officers are continuing with inquiries and are reviewing CCTV. We are also appealing for the assistance of the public.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen anything or anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 3376 of Friday, 12 February, 2021.