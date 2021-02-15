Police hunt for man who indecently exposed himself to two women in Kirkcaldy street

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police hunting for the man who indecently exposed himself to women in Kirkcaldy have warned the public stressing t’s “vital” he his caught.

At about 9pm on Saturday, February, 13, two women were walking along Greenloanings in the town when they heard a noise coming from behind them.

On turning around, a man exposed himself to them.

The suspect is described as wearing what looked like a balaclava, and dark clothing.

Detective Inspector Chris Dow said: “Although nobody is physically hurt in these incidents, they can be incredibly frightening. The man left the area after several seconds, running away from them down an alleyway.

“It is vital that we can trace this man. Anyone with any information is asked to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number CF0021470221 of Saturday, February 13 2021. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given in confidence.