A pair of old romantics: Glenrothes landmark Rexie finds love

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Glenrothes landmark Rexie the dinosaur appears to have found love on Valentine’s Day.

The 10ft Tyrannosaurus Rex sculpture at Caskieberran Roundabout was joined by a companion from the Cretaceous period, who was obviously keen to get her claws into the Glenrothes reptile.

And Rexie was seen holding a bouquet of flowers.

It is not known who put Rexie’s companion there. But the new, and somewhat unpolished, sculpture appears to be made of paper mache and is most likely a temporary addition.

A much loved piece of public art, Rexie was nearly lost for good after being knocked from his plinth by a car in 2018.

He was reinstated in March the next year.