A pair of old romantics: Glenrothes landmark Rexie finds love

Glenrothes landmark Rexie the dinosaur appears to have found love on Valentine’s Day.
The 10ft Tyrannosaurus Rex sculpture at Caskieberran Roundabout was joined by a companion from the Cretaceous period, who was obviously keen to get her claws into the Glenrothes reptile.
And Rexie was seen holding a bouquet of flowers.
It is not known who put Rexie’s companion there. But the new, and somewhat unpolished, sculpture appears to be made of paper mache and is most likely a temporary addition.
A much loved piece of public art, Rexie was nearly lost for good after being knocked from his plinth by a car in 2018.
