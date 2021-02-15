Tuesday, February 16th 2021 Show Links
A pair of old romantics: Glenrothes landmark Rexie finds love

by Aileen Robertson
February 15 2021, 12.12pm Updated: February 15 2021, 12.18pm
© Steve Brown / DCT Media

Glenrothes landmark Rexie the dinosaur appears to have found love on Valentine’s Day.

The 10ft Tyrannosaurus Rex sculpture at Caskieberran Roundabout was joined by a companion from the Cretaceous period, who was obviously keen to get her claws into the Glenrothes reptile.

And Rexie was seen holding a bouquet of flowers.

It is not known who put Rexie’s companion there. But the new, and somewhat unpolished, sculpture appears to be made of paper mache and is most likely a temporary addition.

A much loved piece of public art, Rexie was nearly lost for good after being knocked from his plinth by a car in 2018.

He was reinstated in March the next year.