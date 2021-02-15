Pet dog’s 50ft cliff plunge triggers major emergency rescue operation

A Fife family are breathing a sigh of relief after their pet dog was rescued from a 50ft plunge in a major effort by the emergency services .
The lurcher named Bobo went over a cliff edge at Oriel Woods, near Kirkcaldy, while chasing a deer and became stranded on rocks.
A family member managed to scramble down the drop to reach the dog but they were unable to get him back up and feared he was seriously injured.
