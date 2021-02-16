Police called to Kirkcaldy vaccination centre after tempers flared in long queues

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police were called to a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Fife as tempers frayed during long waits for jags.

Officers attended to help calm the situation at Templehall Community Centre in Kirkcaldy.

It followed a week of problems after 7,000 appointments for 0ver-70s were overbooked.

This led to waits of up to three hours in some locations.

Those issues now appear to be resolved.

Initial reports that a nurse was assaulted during Friday’s incident have been denied.

However police confirmed they were called by NHS staff when OAPs queueing for jabs became “unsettled”.

NHS staff are working their socks off and are going above and beyond the call of duty.” Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance.

The episode has prompted an appeal for calm and patience while medical staff continue the community vaccination programme.

‘Remain calm’

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance said: “While there have been no repeats of the long queues experienced at centres across Fife last week, I would urge everyone to remain calm.

“NHS staff are working their socks off and are going above and beyond the call of duty to get us vaccinated.

“They are doing a brilliant job trying to keep us all safe.

“I know there will be hiccups along the way but at no time should any frontline staff member be in a position where they feel the need to call the police.”

It’s running very smoothly now,” Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance.

The SNP MSP monitored the situation at Templehall over the weekend .

He confirmed people waiting to be vaccinated were taken quickly and without issue.

“It’s running very smoothly now,” he said.

© Kenny Smith

“I know there were problems but that’s not a excuse.

“If there are any further problems please remain patient.”

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “We can confirm that an incident took place at our community vaccination clinic in Kirkcaldy, which resulted in police being called.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to comment further at this stage.”

An elderly woman is understood to have collapsed with suspected hypothermia as over-70s queued outside Lochgelly Centre for more than two hours in plunging temperatures last Monday.

Long queues also formed at community clinics in Kirkcaldy, Lochgelly, Buckhaven and Glenrothes.

Extra staff

It later transpired a national computer glitch led to thousands of appointments being over-booked.

Extra staff were brought in on Tuesday and Wednesday to speed the process up.

Meanwhile, appointments for later in the week were rescheduled.

However queues continued throughout the week, including at Templehall on Friday.

NHS Fife said this was unrelated to the earlier issues and was due to “considerable numbers of people” arriving early.

“Whilst we appreciate people are particularly keen to get vaccinated as soon as possible, it’s vital that people arrive at the time specified on their letter if we are to prevent causing delays for all of those attending the clinics, said a spokesperson.

“By arriving on time for these appointments, we can optimise the flow of patients through the clinics and ensure that the appropriate physical distancing is maintained.”