Calls for ‘fast track’ support for flood-hit Fife communities

The Scottish Government has been urged to fast track support for a Fife community repeatedly devastated by flooding.

Some residents in Freuchie Mill are still waiting to return to homes that were badly damaged by flooding in August 2020.

The area has been hit repeatedly, including as recently as earlier this month.

North east Fife Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie has raised their plight in the Scottish Parliament as part of a long running campaign to have flood defences installed.

He said: “People in Freuchie Mill are at their wits’ end, and they want action now to prevent any further distress.

“The government has made numerous promises and announced various schemes, but nothing that has yet had an impact to help those who need it urgently.

“With the increase and build-up of snow and ice over winter which will soon melt, it’s only a matter of time before they hit by flooding again.”

Responding to Mr Rennie’s call, Ben Macpherson, Minister for Rural Affairs and the Natural Environment, said the allocation of funding was for local authorities to determine in collaboration with other partners, including the Scottish Government.

He said: “I would encourage Mr Rennie to engage with the local authority on the distribution of its funding for flood prevention and other flooding measures.”

Fife Council announced last week that it aims to commit £5.45 million towards addressing flooding issues across Fife, including in Freuchie Mill.

Fife Labour MSP, Claire Baker has called for Mr MacPherson to allow for more flexibility in council flood funding options.

“The additional funding for flood mitigation recently announced by the Scottish Government for flooding is to be welcomed but the criteria in place for local authority flood funding is currently too restrictive,” she said

“I have asked the Scottish Government to consider changing the criteria so it is able to provide support for more local, smaller schemes, which may not currently be eligible but cumulatively would be expensive for councils to fund.

“Providing support for such schemes could have a significant impact on a community’s wellbeing.”