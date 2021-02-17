Mystery surrounding Rexie’s new found love revealed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The mystery of a Fife dinosaur’s unlikely love match can finally be revealed after the couple who created it came forward.

Townsfolk in Glenrothes have been speculating as to how the 10ft Tyrannosaurus Rex sculpture, known affectionately as Rexie, which stands at Caskieberran Roundabout came to find its perfect partner.

The new addition turned up unannounced on Sunday – Valentine’s Day – and appeared to have sealed the deal with a bunch of red roses delivered right to Rexie’s jaws.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

It has now emerged that the new addition is a hostage to love, having been kidnapped from the garden of a home in the town where it has stood since last summer.

It is one of two papier mache dinosaurs which Liz and JP Easton constructed at their home as part of Kinghorn’s build a scarecrow competition.

The pair were so happy with their handiwork that they decided to keep them after the event ended.

© Supplied by Liz Easton

As a bit of fun they were put back into the family’s garden at Christmas where they remained until Saturday night when one, named Stella, was stolen under the cover of darkness.

The pranksters then played Cupid by introducing her to Rexie.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

“We couldn’t believe it when we awoke on Sunday morning to find that she had disappeared from the front garden,” said Liz.

“We’d left her there after Christmas because local children would come and visit it every day.

“When we heard that Rexie had got a new girlfriend and realised it was our Stella we burst out laughing.

“Obviously whoever was responsible decided Rexie needed a partner which was just brilliant.”

Since the pair have become “an item”, locals have been driving past to have a look at Rexie’s new love.

In a twist of fate, it was Liz’s husband JP, in his role as a Fife Council employee, who raised the money to have Rexie repaired after he was hit by a car that crashed into the roundabout a couple of years ago.

There were fears the sculpture, one of the most famous of the former new town’s 150-plus public artworks, would have to be scrapped for good following the accident in 2018.

However, funds were found to commission original Glenrothes town artist, Malcolm Robertson, who created Rexie in 1980, to administer the necessary repairs.

Now, despite the roundabout romance, Liz says she may have to break the pair up once more as Stella is actually made from one of the couple’s pieces of garden furniture.

“Stella was built over one of my garden chairs and while it’s nice to see Rexie in love I really would like my furniture back sometime soon,” shelaughed.