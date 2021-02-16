Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish Government is investigating after Fifers travelling from the US were mistakenly made to quarantine in a hotel despite a loophole in the rules.

Chun Wong and his daughter Kiernan, eight, arrived at Edinburgh Airport on Monday via a connecting flight in Dublin and were set to spend 10 days self-isolating in a nearby hotel before moving on to their home in the kingdom.

However, Mr Wong was contacted by officials later to tell him they did not need to abide by the rules.

‘Some initial challenges are to be expected’

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are looking into the circumstances that led to Mr Wong being wrongly advised he needed to book a managed isolation package and would like to thank the family for their patience.

“This is a very new system, being implemented at pace, and some initial challenges are to be expected.

“However, once the error was identified, the family were contacted and advised they could make alternative arrangements for their self-isolation period.

“We are following up with the travel management company to ensure a full refund is provided to Mr Wong.”

Quarantine rooms cost £1,750

People flying directly into a Scottish airport on international flights have to self-isolate for 10 days in a quarantine hotel room, under new regulations taking effect on Monday.

Unless exempt, a passenger will have to pay £1,750 to quarantine in a room at one of six designated hotels in a bid to avoid importation of the virus.

In England, the UK Government will only require hotel quarantine for visitors from a “red list” of 33 countries designated as high risk, meaning travellers arriving from elsewhere could avoid it by entering Scotland via England.

It also applies to those flying from the common travel area, which includes Ireland.

Visitors would still have to self-isolate for the 10-day period, but would not have to do so at one of the designated hotels due to a lack of agreement between the Scottish and Westminster governments.

It is understood the pair were the first to be taken to a hotel for quarantine in Scotland.

Mr Wong said: “I received a call from the hotel reception saying a gentleman from the airport would like to talk to me.

“He said that since I landed in Dublin first and then got a connecting flight to here, I was not required to quarantine in a hotel.

“I still have to quarantine and do the self-testing kit on the second and eighth day, but they said it was an error on their part.”

Mr Wong added he could have left the hotel on Monday evening, but decided to stay the night as he was tired.

Mr Wong worked in healthcare in the US, and travelled to Scotland to be with his wife, and daughter Kiernan’s mum, Danielle.

She has been in the country since November 2019. A dual UK/US citizen, she is a frontline worker, involved in the care of people with addictions.