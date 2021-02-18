Man to stand trial over fatal road accident in Kirkcaldy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 52-year-old man is to stand trial over an accident which resulted in the death of a pedestrian in Kirkcaldy.

Ewan Mackinnon, of Ravenswood Drive in Glenrothes, will appear in court later this year over the incident in Hayfield Road, which claimed the life of 56-year-old Robert Townsley.

Mackinnon has denied a charge of driving without due care and attention in Hayfield Road on March 3, 2019.

He faces an allegation that he failed to observe Mr Townsley crossing the road and struck him, causing him to suffer fatal injuries.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday, a trial date was set for September 27 and Mackinnon, who did not appear in court, had bail continued.

Mr Townsley, who was 56, was rushed to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy after the collision in 2019.

He was transferred to the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh, where he sadly succumbed to his injuries a week later.

Police launched an appeal for witnesses after the tragedy, which happened shortly before 1am.

Officers in particular want to hear from anyone who was walking near the scene, between Hayfield Industrial Estate and Hayfield Cemetery, perhaps returning home from a night out.

Police expressed sympathy for the man’s grieving family as they continued to piece together events surrounding the collision.

Tributes were paid on social media to Mr Townsley, who lived locally, as news of his death emerged.