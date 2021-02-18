StAnza: Scotland’s poetry festival to mark 30th anniversary of the end of the Soviet Union

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland’s international poetry festival will mark the 30th anniversary of the end of the Soviet Union at its online events next month.

StAnza’s 2021 programme will focus on languages from countries of the former Eastern Bloc under the title Beyond The Iron Curtain.

Poets and events dedicated to languages of Ukraine, Georgia, Russia, Belarus, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany and North Macedonia will be featured.

The festival will also have a selection of exhibitions touching on recent unrest in this part of the world.

StAnza normally takes place in St Andrews in March but has been moved online this year as Covid-19 restrictions continue.

Award-winning poets taking part include Kateryna Babkina, Ilya Kaminsky Lyuba Yakimchuk, Bela Cherurishvili and Eta Dahlia.

In addition, there will be events celebrating poetry and culture from Eastern Bloc countries.

First digital festival

Festival director Eleanor Livingstone said: “We’re delighted to be marking the 30th anniversary of the end of the Soviet Union with a focus on poetry from countries of the former Eastern Bloc under the title Beyond The Iron Curtain.

“We are delighted to offer a platform to a diverse range of poets from these countries to celebrate their culture as part of our first digital festival.”

Viccy Adams, literature officer with Creative Scotland, said contemporary poetry is thriving across the country.

“It’s a multi-lingual space which welcomes new voices as well as celebrating the achievements of our established poets,” she said.

“StAnza’s inventive and considerate programming offers something of interest to many communities, both at home and abroad.

“The 2021 festival will give us all a chance to escape briefly the ongoing implications of the pandemic, explore from our armchairs and enjoy the thrills of poetry in different languages, forms and collaborations.”

She added: “Creative Scotland is delighted to once again be supporting the festival to bring the boldest and the most poignant voices of different generations together.”

Tickets

StAnza is one of Europe’s leading literary festivals and traditionally focuses on two interwoven themes.

This year’s themes are Make It New and Nor Rhyme Nor Reason.

Events from March 6 to 14 are free but ticketed and can be secured online.