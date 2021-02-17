Covid-19 vaccinations: 87,000 Fifers have now received their first dose despite teething problems

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

More than 87,000 Fifers have received their first Covid-19 jab, despite a week of teething problems.

NHS Fife said its community clinics are now largely operating well and more than a quarter of the region’s adults have been vaccinated.

It follows days of complaints about long waits outside several venues after a national computer glitch let to 7,000 appointments being over booked.

Over-70s queued for up to three hours in some cases and a woman is said to have collapsed in Lochgelly.

Heavy snow further hampered efforts, with a number of staff and members of the public unable to travel to clinics, and many appointments were rescheduled.

Some 87,000 people in Fife have now received their first dose vaccination,” Director of pharmacy and medicine Scott Garden.

While medical staff have worked hard to catch up, the board has pledged to monitor its vaccination rates to ensure national targets are met.

National statistics showed Fife was the slowest in Scotland last week with just 14.6% of the population vaccinated.

The Scotland-wide figure was 19.09%, while Tayside managed 22.4%.

© Supplied by Kingdom FM

Significant progress

However, Fife’s health chiefs said significant progress has since been made.

Director of pharmacy and medicines Scott Garden said: “Considerable progress continues to be made in vaccinating local people against Covid-19, with more than a quarter of adults in Fife having now received their first dose.

“Our community clinics are largely operating well following problems with the national booking system and the exceptionally heavy snowfall that affected the whole of the kingdom last week.

“Despite these challenges, some 87,000 people in Fife have now received their first dose vaccination, with 12 community clinics now in operation and a 13th based in Oakley opening this weekend.”

Our community clinics are largely operating well,” Director of pharmacy and medicine Scott Garden.

NHS Fife is encouraged by the latest figures.

They show 10.5% of adults in Fife were vaccinated last week alone, compared to around 8.5% nationally.

Mr Garden added however: “We are continuing to tightly monitor our vaccination rates and supply to ensure we continue to meet national targets and vaccinate our eligible population as quickly as possible.”

Across Scotland, 1,255,190 people have received their first Covid jab.

This includes 94.25% of 0ver 80s.