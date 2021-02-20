Methil Community Centre to be refurbished for free in first facelift since the 1970s

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife community centre is in line for a long overdue facelift.

The Memorial Park centre in Methil has been selected for a free makeover in a Helping Hands scheme run by the Hub East Central Scotland public private partnership.

It was chosen from a shortlist of three entries put forward by Fife Council that included Lochgelly Town Hall and Castlehill Community Centre in Cupar.

The two runners up will each receive £250 to use on improvements.

The Methil venue will get refurbished kitchen facilities, new tiles on the main hall floor, upgraded toilets and updates to the main entrance to the building.

The programme will be carried out when restrictions are eased .

It will be the first time the centre has seen major refurbishments in more than 40 years.

Amy Mathewson, chairwoman of the Memorial Park Centre management committee, said: “The last major works to the centre were undertaken in the 1970s, so we are most grateful to have been successful in our bid.

“Having this refurbishment done and to such a high standard will be a major boost for the community. We look forward to work starting as soon as the pandemic restrictions allow.”

Amanda Wright, community benefits and social value manager at Hub East Central Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to have made the award this year to a Fife community and look forward to working with our contractors and the team at the Memorial Park Community Centre to deliver the refurbishments that will revitalise the facility to the benefit their community.

“Adding value to the communities that we serve is at the heart of everything that we do.”

BAM Construction will provide a range of skills labour and materials. Its construction director Martin Cooper said: “It matters a great deal not just what we build but how we build, and using our time to contribute back to communities is important to our people who take great pride in helping the communities around us.”

Hub East Central Scotland was set up in 2012 to provide new community infrastructure across Falkirk, Stirling, Perth and Kinross, Fife, Dundee, Tayside and Angus.

More than 33 new buildings have been constructed to house social, cultural and educational services.

As a public private partnership it aims to bring wider economic benefits by creating employment opportunities, developing skills and supporting local businesses.