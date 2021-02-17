Covid-19: Fife hospital ward closed to new admissions as 21 test positive

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Twenty-one patients and staff linked to a Fife hospital ward have tested positive for coronavirus.

Letham Ward at Cameron Hospital in Windygates has been closed to new admissions since the end of last week when the outbreak was discovered.

A number of staff have been told to self-isolate.

Letham Ward provides rehabilitation for people who have suffered a stroke.

NHS Fife said it had put a range of mitigation measures in place, including enhanced cleaning over and above the already stringent cleaning regime.

This is to reduce the chance of any further spread of the virus.

On October 30, five people connected to the neighbouring Balcurvie Ward tested positive for Covid-19.

The number of cases rose to 38 over the next fortnight.

An NHS Fife spokesman said: “Anyone experiencing the well-established symptoms of Covid-19, regardless of how mild, should immediately self-isolate and arrange a test using the NHS inform website.”

A local online support hub has been created to provide information on testing for Covid-19 and updates on the pandemic.