Kirkcaldy businessman admits threatening to cough at police after telling them he had Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Fife businessman, who fell into drug-taking, told police officers he had Covid-19 and threatened to cough at them.

Shabaz Ali, who is currently a prisoner at Perth, made the threat at Kirkcaldy Police Station, having ransacked a flat in the town and stolen from the property.

Appearing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, the 36-year-old pled guilty to three charges, including the threat to cough at officers on August 23.

He also admitted breaking into a flat the previous day at Links Street, Kirkcaldy, and stealing a digital camera, foreign coins and a jacket, while on bail.

Ali, who the court heard ran a number of local businesses in the area, further admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, acting aggressively, shouting, swearing and threatening to spit on officers at an address in Church Street, Kirkcaldy, on July 30.

Solicitor Megan Davidson, said her client was ashamed of his behaviour, adding: “He had no intention of spitting at officers.

“It was an empty threat but a very stupid one.”

She said Ali had turned to drug misuse and having previously been sentenced to 20 months imprisonment “hadn’t dealt with his drug issues in jail”.

The solicitor added: “He returned again to associating with people he was previously associated with and using drugs again.”

The case was continued to February 22 and Ali was remanded in custody.