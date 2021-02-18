Kirkcaldy man threw bricks at police after hitting mum in the face with a fence post

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Kirkcaldy man assaulted his mother and threw bricks at police officers during a violent rampage.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Dempster Downie, 23, of Westwood Avenue, started acting erratically at the home of his mother after she returned home from work.

Depute fiscal Dev Kapadia said Downie, who suffers from mental health problems, grabbed a piece of wood from a garden fence and hit his mother on the face.

When police officers turned up, he started hurling bricks at them.

“He was aiming them at the officers’ heads, narrowly missing them,” said Mr Kapadia.

Downie pled guilty to assaulting his mother, striking her on the head with a piece of wood causing her to fall into a chair and repeatedly kicking her on the head and body to her injury at an address in Tern Court on April 10, 2020.

He further admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner, shouting, swearing, acting aggressively, throwing a mug causing it to smash, repeatedly throwing bricks through windows, throwing bricks at police officers and at a police vehicle, causing it damage.

He admitted a third charge of throwing a brick at a police constable, which struck her on the body.

Sheriff James Williamson deferred sentence until March 29 and called for a criminal social work report and a GP’s report.