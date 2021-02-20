Plans to cut traffic in Inverkeithing town centre submitted for approval

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans to cut the number of cars in a Fife town centre have been submitted for approval.

Fife Council has applied for planning permission to alter the road layout on Inverkeithing High Street.

The move is part of a £3.6 million regeneration project, which includes plans to restore the old town house and improve the town centre over the next five years.

Alterations to car parking and taxi facilities are also mooted under the new proposals.

If approved, the street will also be repaved and new lighting installed.

© Steve Brown/DCT Media

The council said the historic market square and conservation area will be less dominated by vehicles once the work is done.

The square itself will be widened, with the main north to south road moved to the west.

Parking will be realigned to take up less space and a small road at the south end will be closed.

A statement submitted with the application added: “The taxi rank will be moved too to allow the market square, listed buildings and Mercat Cross to be more clearly seen and recognised as an impressive architectural and historic place.”

The new road and pavement surfacing will also match the character of the town.

The bid follows a huge online public consultation last year.

Advice was also given about a building repair grant scheme to encourage property owners in Inverkeithing town centre to improve their buildings.

Officials will decide whether to grant the application later this year.

Second major project

The regeneration project is being delivered by Fife Historic Buildings Trust on behalf of Fife Council.

The ambitious project is funded by the National Lottery’s Heritage Fund and Historic Environment Scotland.

It is the second major regeneration exercise in Inverkeithing in the last few years.

It follows the demolition of the notorious Fraser Avenue and the creation of new social rented homes.

Eventually, 189 homes will replace the three-storey council flats which had become increasingly difficult to let.

The first phase of 53 homes was completed in 2019.