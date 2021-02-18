St Andrews: Construction workers at the home of golf test positive for Covid-19

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Workers helping to create a new headquarters for the home of golf have tested positive for Covid-19.

Developers Robertson said the first case at the £6.4 million St Andrews Links project was identified on Tuesday, with a second person testing positive the following day.

The company said it had carried out deep cleans after each positive test in line with strict Covid procedures and work did not have to stop.

Both workers are members of the supply chain involved in the new build.

Early investigations show that these cases are unrelated.” Robertsons spokesperson.

The two cases do not appear to be related and work has now resumed.

The firm is creating a two-story building comprising offices and meeting spaces in the Fife town.

A spokesperson for the Stirling-based firm said: “We are currently undertaking works on new office accommodation for St. Andrews Links Trust.

“I can confirm that two members of our supply chain have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Neither individual attended site when feeling unwell in line with our procedures in relation to Covid.

“The site was given a deep clean as soon as we were advised that the first individual was feeling unwell and would not be attending work, and then again on notification that a second individual was feeling unwell.

“These measures are in line with our stringent Covid-19 safe operating procedures.”

Health and safety

She added: “Works on site are continuing and early investigations show that these cases are unrelated.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers, supply chain and stakeholders is our number one priority, and we continue to follow our procedures in relation to Covid-19 which have stricter measures in place than those set out for our industry.”

St Andrews Links Trust operates seven golf courses in the town, including the iconic Old Course.

The name is synonymous with golfing around the world.