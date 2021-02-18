Man arrested in Fife for firearms offences

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A Fife man has been arrested in connection with the importation of firearm and ammunition.

Police said the 25-year-old was charged after an intelligence-led operation.

Officers swooped on Thursday in an operation led by the Organised Crime Partnership.

This sees law enforcement agencies working together and sharing information to combat serious crime.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal and the man is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday.

The Organised Crime Partnership (Scotland) is a covert investigation team comprising officers and staff from Police Scotland and the National Crime Agency.