Covid-19: Glenrothes nursing home criticised for weak infection control and poor cleanliness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Inspectors found body fluids on seat cushions during a visit to a Fife care home, where a number of residents died during a Covid-19 outbreak.

The Care Inspectorate has raised serious concerns about cleanliness at Woodside Court Nursing Home in Glenrothes, saying residents had been put at increased risk of infection.

Elderly people were also left without any interaction or activity when staff were busy with other tasks.

This meant their mental health was not protected.

The home, owned by national provider HC-One, was issued with a serious letter of concern after the unannounced visit on January 26.

A follow-up visit three days later found significant improvements but concerns remain.

© SYSTEM

HC-One said the safety and wellbeing of residents was its top priority and that it was “deeply disappointed” by the findings.

A spokesperson said the problems were addressed immediately.

Overall, the inspectors judged the home’s care and support during the Covid pandemic to be weak.

“We found the service was performing at a weak level, which meant priority action was required,” they said.

“We concluded that people’s welfare and safety was compromised by risks which could be avoided.”

Cleaning was not good enough, they added.

Levels of cleanliness throughout the whole home were poor.” Care Inspectorate

Woodside Court provides 24-hour nursing care to 60 older people and people with physical disabilities.

Major weaknesses

Inspectors found dust throughout the home and furniture – including seat cushions – contaminated with body fluids.

In addition, staff did not always dispose of PPE appropriately.

“This was not satisfactory and could cause risks to staff, people living in the home and visitors,” the inspectors said.

“Dining rooms, treatment rooms and sluices all needed a thorough deep clean.

“The home environment was unsatisfactory.

“Levels of cleanliness throughout the whole home were poor and required immediate attention to minimise potential spread of infection.”

The inspection also found “major weaknesses” in critical aspects of staff performance and additional training was suggested to keep residents and carers safe.

In addition, the inspectors recommended further support was needed to improve staff wellbeing.

“It was evident that staff were working in challenging circumstances,” they said.

“The impact of loss and grief was significant.

“Staff told us about a lack of opportunity to debrief, reflect or manage loss.”

Dining rooms, treatment rooms and sluices all needed a thorough deep clean.” Care Inspectorate

The follow-up visit found more domestic staff had been employed and the home was much cleaner.

Action had also been taken to improve meaningful activities on offer to people living in the home.

However, the inspectors want to see assurances the improvements will be sustained and have left the requirements in place.

HC-One’s response

A spokesperson for HC-One said they were pleased by some of the inspectors’ findings, including that staff had taken a “compassionate approach” with residents and relatives.

However, they added: “We were deeply disappointed by the Care Inspectorate’s overall findings from the inspection in January.

“We acknowledge we fell short of the high standards our residents rightfully expect and deserve and have a comprehensive action plan in place.

“As highlighted in the report, significant improvements have already been made across various areas of concern.”

The spokesperson said staff were undergoing refresher training on enhanced infection control procedures and PPE use to ensure the improvements are sustained.

They added: “We’ve reviewed all our residents’ care plans to ensure that their changing needs are addressed fully, and have been working with our colleagues to ensure they are providing the best possible activities and stimulation for residents in the current climate.”

Earlier this month, the Care Inspectorate raised serious concerns about neighbouring Lomond Court nursing home – also owned by HC-One.

Nineteen residents died there during one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks in Fife.

HC-One said issues were rectified immediately.