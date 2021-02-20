Fife woman dubbed ‘voice of the voiceless’ retires after 19 years of supporting asylum seekers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife woman who has helped thousands of people forced to flee for their lives from some of the most dangerous places on earth is retiring after 19 years.

Christine Murray has been dubbed “the voice for the voiceless” for her work to support asylum seekers and refugees seeking sanctuary from war-torn countries like Kosovo, Bosnia, Afghanistan and Iraq.

The 66 year-old from Leven has helped them learn English, put clothes on their backs, food in their stomachs and money in their pockets in her role at the vanguard of a community outreach project in Glasgow.

Christine said she had thoroughly enjoyed her work at St Rollox Church in Sighthill, where she has been based since 2002 alongside a team of 20 volunteers.

She said it had remained “fresh, interesting, challenging, fun and humbling” throughout the years.

“It has never been just a job for me,” she said.

“It has been a privilege to be part of St Rollox which has impacted on the lives of thousands of people in some way over the years.”

St Rollox is temporarily closed due to COVID-19 restrictions but Christine, who is married to Frank, a retired Baptist minister, said it has always been an “active, lively and vibrant place” that reaches out to people from all walks of life.

“Over the last 20 years, Glasgow has become a cosmopolitan city – a microcosm of the world in one place – because of the number of people from conflict zones around the world seeking refuge,” she said.

“At one point there were around 3,000 asylum seekers in the north Glasgow area.”

By the time she took on her role in 2002, hundreds of people, mostly from the Balkans, were queuing outside the church looking for help almost daily.

Volunteers were hard at work providing essential items in black binbags but the situation was “chaotic”.

Christine was taken on as a paid member of staff to ensure support being provided was delivered in an effective and efficient way.

“I started a charity shop that people could donate things to – items were sorted through and sold for nominal prices, say 50p for a blouse,” she said.

“This gave people the dignity of buying items and they could see what they were getting had value.”

The scheme also started providing English lessons, set up a parents and toddlers group and a craft group.

It now boasts an advice service and runs the North Glasgow Community Food initiative which sells fresh fruit and vegetables at cost price.”

Christine, who has two sons, Craig and Scott who both have special needs, said the community outreach project had evolved over time to meet the changing demands of the people it supports.

“My role was about meeting new people, building up relationships and empowering volunteers so they could deal with people’s problems and help them,” she said.

Rev Jane Howitt is minister of St Rollox Church – the most diverse congregation within the Church of Scotland with 85% of members born outside the UK.

She said: “Over the years Christine has been a voice for the voiceless in the north of Glasgow, whether that has been for those seeking asylum or those whom poverty has disenfranchised.

“Her name is synonymous with a listening ear and a practical, down-to-earth approach to providing the right kind of support at the right time.”

She said Christine had been a lifeline to people who havefound themselves in the depths of despair.

“The work that she has led has ensured that many have been befriended, have found a place to belong and learn new skills,” she said.

“Some of our clients have even referred to her as having saved their life – quite literally.”