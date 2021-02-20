Covid-19 restrictions: Kirkcaldy’s Links Market postponed for second year running

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Kirkcaldy’s famous Links Market has been postponed for the second year running as lockdown restrictions continue.

The annual street fair will not go ahead in April as planned.

However, showmen hope the event will take place later this year once the Covid-19 vaccine is rolled out.

Kirkcaldy has hosted the market since 1304 and it attracted 120,000 people in 2019.

Alex Colquhoun, chairman of the Scottish section of the Showmen’s Guild said the decision followed “full and careful consideration of the current restrictions”.

He said it was the only sensible and responsible decision to ensure public safety.

“The announcement of the release of the Covid vaccine gave us all fresh hope that our 2021 event could be held on its traditional dates,” he said.

We consider this to be the only sensible and responsible decision.” Alex Colquhoun, Showmen’s Guild.

Continued uncertainty around restrictions for outdoor events and social distancing meant it had to be postponed, Mr Colquhoun added.

Reschedule

“We do, however, hope that by working with Fife Council, Police Scotland and all our other partners involved in the Links Market we can reschedule for a later date in 2021 when mass vaccinations will ease current restrictions enough for fun fairs to reopen,” he said.

“The Scottish Section of the Showmen’s Guild have not taken this decision lightly and we fully understand that this will be very disappointing news for so many.

“But we consider this to be the only sensible and responsible decision during this time of uncertainty to ensure the safety and welfare of everyone.”

He continued: “We fully understand how important the Links Market is to many people and we will do everything we can to hold the event later this year.”

Mr Colquhoun thanked everyone who had supported the showmen over the last year and added: “We look forward to getting back to entertaining you all as soon as possible.”