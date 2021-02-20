Covid-19 testing: Fife’s second asymptomatic testing centre to open in Kirkcaldy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A second community testing site for people without Covid-19 symptoms will open in Fife on Monday.

The Kirkcaldy venue will test those who have no symptoms associated with Covid but who could be infectious and spreading the virus to others.

The Glebe Centre site will also provide confidential support to anyone who tests positive and needs to self-isolate.

This includes financial support and practical measures such as food packages.

Fife’s first asymptomatic community testing site opened in Cowdenbeath earlier this month.

Another centre for those who do have symptoms opened at Overton Community Centre, Kirkcaldy, last week.

NHS Fife public health consultant Josie Murray said testing, along with vaccination, is important to tackle Covid-19.

We know that as many as one in three people with Covid-19 don’t have symptoms. Josie Murray, NHS Fife

“We all know we should get tested if we have symptoms, and it might seem odd to go for a test when you are feeling fine,” she said.

“However, we know that as many as one in three people with Covid-19 don’t have symptoms but are still infectious and able to pass the virus on to loved ones, friends and the wider community, including the most vulnerable.

“By getting tested at the Glebe Centre, you can find out if you are positive even when you don’t have symptoms and take immediate action to stop the spread of the virus to others by self-isolating.”

Opening times

The Glebe Centre will initially open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 11am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday.

These times may change according to demand.

It is available to anyone living in the Kirkcaldy area and appointments are not needed.

NHS Fife said it will provide rapid results.

The region’s community testing programme is taking a targeted approach.

It usesthe most up-to-date data to focus on communities where there is a testing need or sustained transmission.

Help is available

Nigel Kerr, Fife Council head of protective services, said: “All our community testing sites will be open for a limited time, based on the latest data and testing uptake.

“This kind of mass community testing provides invaluable information to the NHS and the Scottish Government and can help them when they are making decisions on lockdown restrictions.”

“Of course, anyone who tests positive will be asked to self-isolate, and we know that can be really difficult for some people – physically, mentally but, more often than not, financially.

“Not everyone is lucky enough to have family, friends or good neighbours nearby who can help with things like getting groceries or picking up prescriptions.

“Some people are only a week’s wages away from absolute poverty and can’t afford not to work.

“We don’t want these things to be a barrier to people getting tested.

“We have staff on site who can speak to you in confidence and help point you to the right support if you need it.”

People should take their mobile phone to the centre if they have one so that they can receive results.

Alternative arrangements will be made for those who do not have a phone.