Saturday, February 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Police confirm missing Fife teen found safe and well

by Claire Warrender
February 20 2021, 1.00pm Updated: February 20 2021, 2.39pm
Post Thumbnail

A 15-year-old boy reported missing from his home in Rosyth has been traced.

Police say Kieran Low has been found “safe and well”.

Fife Police Division posted: “Kieran Low, who had been missing from Ithe Rosyth area, has been traced safe and well this afternoon.

“Thank you very much for your comments and shares.”