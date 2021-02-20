Police confirm missing Fife teen found safe and well

A 15-year-old boy reported missing from his home in Rosyth has been traced.
Police say Kieran Low has been found “safe and well”.
Fife Police Division posted: “Kieran Low, who had been missing from Ithe Rosyth area, has been traced safe and well this afternoon.
“Thank you very much for your comments and shares.”
