Assurance over doorstep callers following Levenmouth bird flu outbreak

Doorstep callers asking about poultry in the wake of a bird flu outbreak are genuine, residents have been told.

Householders in Levenmouth had expressed concern that the unexpected visitors may have been part of a scam.

However, SNP MP Peter Grant has assured locals that the callers are legitimate and are from official agencies.

A number of people raised concerns about people coming to their doors to ask about birds in their gardens.

It follows the discovery of the H5N1 strain of avian flu in the area.

This led to the culling of 14,000 game birds.

A 3km protection zone has been set up around the infected farm.

In addition, a 10km surveillance zone is in place around Ladybank, Markinch, the Wemyss villages and large parts of Glenrothes.

Mr Grant, MP for Glenrothes and Central Fife, contacted the Animal Plant and Health Agency (APHA) for assurance.

He said: “I’ve been in touch with the APHA and can confirm that inspectors from both the APHA and Rural Payments and Inspections Division (RPID) are conducting foot patrols in the area.

“It is likely that local residents will have unexpected doorstep callers from these agencies.

“The purpose of these visits is to establish if there are any vulnerable birds in the local area, so measures can be taken to protect them.

“If you are ever unsure if a visitor is legitimate please ask to see an ID badge.

“This strain of bird flu is known to be highly contagious between birds but the risk of it passing from animals to humans is low.

“I would urge anyone who has birds to make sure they are keeping them housed to reduce their risk of infection.”