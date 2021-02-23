‘A moving tribute to their dad’: Children’s words form part of refurbished playpark in memory of Ian, 45

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife community has opened a playpark in memory of a local father who died suddenly of a heart attack.

Ian Chrisp was only 45 when he collapsed in 2018, leaving behind partner Kerry Duffy and children Jasper, then 8, and four-year-old Rose.

The Kinghorn family said he had not had any health problems and there were no warning signs.

A collection at his funeral raised almost £1,000, which was donated to Kinghorn Playparks group.

This is a sub-committee of Kinghorn Community Council, set up in 2017 to tackle rundown and neglected playparks in the town.

© Supplied by Alasdair Clark

The donations have been put to good use and a bench dedicated to Ian now forms part of the refurbished play area in Nethergate.

A colourful plaque with words written by Kerry, Jasper and Rose was also unveiled by the children.

It reads: “Because we love our daddy and miss him every day, we’ll think of him when we are here and hope he sees us play.”

It will give the children a place to feel close to their beloved dad.” Nephew Alasdair Clark

The centrepiece is a wooden ship to reflect Kinghorn’s shipbuilding and fishing heritage.

They were officially unveiled at a socially-distanced ceremony, attended by Ian’s family, on Sunday.

© Kenny Smith

A self-employed machine operator, Ian worked on building projects across the country.

He lived in Kinghorn with Kerry for 20 years and was a member of the Crown pub’s darts team.

His nephew Alasdair Clark said Ian was a popular figure and around 200 people attended his funeral.

“People were willing to leave generous donations when they heard what the money would be used for,” he said.

“It was something that was close to Ian’s heart because of his young children.

“It will give the children a place to feel close to their beloved dad.”

‘A moving tribute’

Kinghorn Playparks Group has raised around £100,000 towards upgrading two ailing play areas – Nethergate and Eastgate.

© Kenny Smith

Chairman Roy Mackie said the collection money from Ian’s funeral had gone towards the bench.

“That’s what the family wanted and it is quite a magnificent bench,” he said.

“We’ve been wanting to dedicate it for quite some time because it’s important for his two kids.

“It’s obviously a difficult time and we couldn’t have a big gathering but Ian’s family were there.

“The plaque is very colourful with words written by Kerry and the two children.

“It’s very sweet and quite a moving tribute to their dad.”