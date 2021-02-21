One last ride: Champion cyclist Craig Hardie given hero’s send off as he is carried to his funeral service by bike

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Champion cyclist Craig Hardie had one last ride as he was given a hero’s send-off almost three weeks after he lost his battle with cancer.

Dozens of friends pedalled behind his coffin, which was carried to his funeral service at Dunfermline crematorium between two bicycles – described as a cycle hearse.

And hundreds of people lined the streets to pay their last respects to the popular Fifer.

Craig’s wife and daughter have thanked those who helped celebrate his life and achievements.

© Supplied by Fife Cycle Speedway/

Lynn and Lois Hardie said: “We would both like to thank everyone involved in the celebration of Craig’s life yesterday.

“Craig asked us to celebrate his life and we feel we achieved that and more.”

Craig, who ran Hardie bikes in Cairneyhill, was diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas in September and died in hospital on February 3.

Lynn and Lois have now launched a Just Giving page to raise money for research into the disease.

Pancreatic cancer has few noticeable symptoms in its early stages meaning it is difficult to diagnose before it spreads.

The pair have already raised more than £6,000.

Lois said on the fundraising site: “Dad was the fittest and healthiest man I have ever met – this disease does not have prejudice and can affect anyone.

“In Dad’s memory we want to help support the crucial research needed to prevent this disease effecting other families like it has ours.”

‘A remarkable and energetic guy’

Originally from Dalgety Bay, Craig raced in all types of cycling disciplines during his 20-year career.

He began racing mountain bikes in the 1990s and won numerous championships.

He went on to become Scottish champion in cyclo-cross and grass track several times.

And he was also well known on the Highland games circuit and speedway circles.

Throughout his career, Craig was known for servicing his own bikes and those of other competitors, including national teams.

Tributes poured in after his death, with former Olympic and Commonwealth Games cyclist Brian Smith was one of the first to offer his condolences.

He described Craig as “an amazing person who lived for his family and his bike”.

“A truly remarkable and energetic guy has been lost,” he said.

Members of Fife Cycle Speedway, where Craig was a founding member, said he would be “immensely missed”.