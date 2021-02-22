Major emergency response: Man, 29, arrested after ‘suspicious’ Glenrothes death

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are investigating the death of a man after a serious disturbance in a house in Fife.

The 65-year-old was pronounced dead following a major emergency response in Glenrothes on Saturday evening.

Police, the fire service and an ambulance raced to the scene in Pitcoudie, in the north of the town, shortly after 7pm.

The man was declared dead shortly after.

Police said a post mortem examination will be carried out but confirmed they are treating the death as suspicious.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and enquiries are continuing.

Locals in the quiet neighbourhood were alarmed by the drama as several police cars swooped on Uist Road.

They parked in front of and behind the terraced houses on the street and were also seen in nearby Oldany Road.

They were soon joined by an ambulance, a fire engine and a fire car.

I’m fearing the worst has happened to someone.” Local woman.

One woman watched as a paramedic dressed in a white suit wheeled a stretcher up the street towards the property.

He was escorted into the house by a female police officer.

A man was later driven away in a police van.

Police ‘were everywhere’

She said: “I don’t know what’s happened but rumour has it it’s something really serious and awful.

“I’m fearing the worst has happened to someone.”

The woman added: “I was walking my dog when the police just raced into the street with their sirens blaring.

“They were everywhere – in front of the house and behind it.

“It’s normally really quiet here.”

A local man added: “They were everywhere in the street and outside the street.

“They were even behind the houses.

“Someone was put in a police van.”

People began offering condolences as news of a death emerged.

A woman living nearby said: “I can’t quite believe it.

“My thoughts go out to all involved.”

Police remained on the scene throughout Sunday and the two-storey property on Uist Road was cordoned off.

A police officer stood guard at the front door.

‘Please do not congregate’

At the height of the operation, community leaders warned people to stay away.

North Glenrothes Community Council posted on Facebook: “We are aware of an ongoing emergency service response in Uist Road.

“Please do not congregate in the area.

“Our thoughts are with those involved, as well as their family and friends.”

The post was later removed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.10pm on Saturday February 20, officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a house in Uist Road, Glenrothes.

“Emergency services attended, however a 65 year-old man was pronounced dead a short time later.

“A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, however the death is currently being treated as suspicious.

“A 29 year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and enquiries are ongoing.”