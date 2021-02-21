Tuesday, February 23rd 2021 Show Links
Man, 65, pronounced dead after major incident in Glenrothes

by Claire Warrender
February 21 2021, 4.25pm Updated: February 21 2021, 7.57pm
© Steve Brown / DCT MediaPolice on Uist Road, Glenrothes.
A man has died after a serious disturbance in a house in Fife.

The 65-year-old was pronounced dead after a major emergency response in Glenrothes on Saturday evening.

Police activity on Uist Road, Glenrothes. © Steve Brown / DCT Media
Police, the fire service and an ambulance raced to the scene in Pitcoudie, in the north of the town, shortly after 7pm.

The man was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police said a post mortem examination will be carried out  but confirmed they are treating the death as suspicious.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are continuing.

The house in Uist Road is still taped off by police.