Man, 65, pronounced dead after major incident in Glenrothes

A man has died after a serious disturbance in a house in Fife.

The 65-year-old was pronounced dead after a major emergency response in Glenrothes on Saturday evening.

© Steve Brown / DCT Media

Police, the fire service and an ambulance raced to the scene in Pitcoudie, in the north of the town, shortly after 7pm.

The man was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police said a post mortem examination will be carried out but confirmed they are treating the death as suspicious.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and inquiries are continuing.

The house in Uist Road is still taped off by police.