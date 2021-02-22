Police hunt thief who stole four-figure sum after raid on Fife pensioner’s home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in Fife are hunting a thief who broke into a pensioner’s home and stole a four figure sum in cash.

The culprit gained to a property at Clay Acres Court in Dunfermline sometime between 1am and 6.30pm on Monday, February 15.

A purse containing cash and a bag containing a four figure sum were stolen during the incident.

The occupant was not at home during the incident.

Constable Helena Scott of the Fife Division Community Investigation Unit said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have any information or who may have seen any suspicious activity around the Clay Acres Court area to come forward.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2781 of 15 February, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”