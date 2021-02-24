Jail for Fife baker who turned up to work drunk, stole company car and crashed it

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fife bakery supervisor turned up drunk to work before stealing a company vehicle and crashing it at a pedestrian crossing.

Mark McConnell took the vehicle after being told to go home from his job at Stephens the Bakers in Rosyth.

McConnell, from Dunfermline, who had been banned from driving less than a month before, has now been jailed.

The 26-year-old, of Johnston Crescent, appeared back in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court, where he admitted a string of offences from January 21.