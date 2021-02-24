Fife businessman drove wrong way up M90 slip road after seeing traffic queue

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A company director from Fife drove the wrong way up a motorway slip road to avoid a lengthy M90 tailback.

Pawel Powszek stopped his car, performed a U-turn and drove back up the Halbeath slip road in the wrong direction.

His manoeuvre was captured on CCTV and landed Powszek in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

Powszek, a 42-year-old company director, of Bruce Road, Crossgates, admitted that on March 8 he drove carelessly on the slip road to the M90 at junction three near Halbeath.

Fiscal depute Laura McManus said the incident occurred at around 1pm when there was a long queue of traffic on the M90 after an accident.

Powszek had gone on to the slip road and was planning to drive south on the M90 when he saw the tailback. He stopped his car then reversed, with other cars having to drive around him.

He then turned his vehicle around and drove back up the slip road in the wrong direction so that he could get back on to the roundabout and go another way.

Sheriff Pino di Emidio imposed a £640 fine and endorsed Powszek’s licence with seven penalty points.

“Very fortunately, harm was not caused by this or else a more serious view would have been taken,” the sheriff said.