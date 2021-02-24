‘Kind-hearted and loving’: Tribute to grandfather who died following Glenrothes disturbance

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man who died following a disturbance in Glenrothes at the weekend has been named as grandfather Thomas Adams.

The 65-year-old was pronounced dead after the incident at a house in Uist Road on Saturday evening.

His family has described him as kind-hearted and loving and said he would be sorely missed.

The incident is now being treated as murder and a 29-year-old man was arrested and charged.

Dale Berwick appeared in private at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday charged with murder, assault and resisting police.

He was remanded in custody and will make a second appearance next week.

Mr Adams’ family released a statement through Police Scotland on Wednesday.

They said: “Thomas was a kind-hearted and loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandad and brother who will be sorely missed by all of his family and many friends.”

Detective Inspector Christopher Mill thanked the public for their help with the investigation.

“Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Thomas,” he said.

“I would like to thank members of the local community for their assistance in this enquiry and to reassure them there is no threat to the wider public.”

The quiet residential area of Pitcoudie was the centre of intense police activity shortly after 7pm on Saturday.

Residents described how police swooped on Uist Road, followed shortly afterwards by fire and ambulance crews.

Police remained at the scene throughout Sunday. Meanwhile, a two-storey property in Uist Road was cordoned off and guarded by officers.

Local residents spoke of their shock after events unfolded in the street.

One woman said: “I was walking my dog when the police just raced into the street with their sirens blaring.

“They were everywhere – in front of the house and behind it.

“It’s normally really quiet here.”