Solar project approved for former Fife mining site

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The transformation of a former Fife surface mine has taken a step forward with the approval of a solar energy scheme.

Brockwell Energy has secured planning permission for the installation of solar panels and batteries for energy storage at the Westfield site between Kinglassie and Ballingry.

Coal mining ceased at the site in 1998 and it was acquired by Hargreaves Services (Westfield) Limited in 2013.

Four wind turbines have been installed at Westfield but otherwise the site has remained largely unrestored.

‘Welcome news for Fife’

Labour councillor Altany Craik, who is convener of Fife Council’s economy, tourism, strategic planning and transportation committee, said: “Brockwell Energy’s approval to build a solar project at Westfield near Kinglassie is welcome news for Fife.

“The site has been unused for a number of years and we look forward to seeing its masterplan transformation, which will create jobs in the community and support the local economy.

“Brockwell Energy has liaised closely with Fife Council and Westfield Liaison Group on this innovative project.

“It will not only boost the eco credentials of Westfield in creating a green industrial area but also support the creation of green jobs.”

There were no objections to the plans, which pave the way for infrastructure with the potential to generate 30MW of solar energy, linked to 20MW of battery storage.