Missing Fife man found safe and well, say police

Fife police have traced a missing Glenrothes man “safe and well”.

John Mclean Crook had last been seen at 11.30am on Monday, February 22.

On Thursday evening Fife Police Division said: “GOOD NEWS!! John Mclean Crook, 60, who had been missing from the Tanshall area of Glenrothes, since Monday, Feb 22, has been traced safe and well.

“Thanks very much for your assistance.”