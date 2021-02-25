Friday, February 26th 2021 Show Links
Missing Fife man found safe and well, say police

by Matteo Bell
February 25 2021, 7.27pm Updated: February 26 2021, 9.09am
John Mclean Crook

Fife police have traced a missing Glenrothes man “safe and well”.

John Mclean Crook had last been seen at 11.30am on Monday, February 22.

On Thursday evening Fife Police Division said: “GOOD NEWS!! John Mclean Crook, 60, who had been missing from the Tanshall area of Glenrothes, since Monday, Feb 22, has been traced safe and well.

“Thanks very much for your assistance.”

