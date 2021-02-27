Sunday, February 28th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

‘I can really express myself’: Kirkcaldy ballet dancer, 15, sets his sights on the world stage

by Claire Warrender
February 27 2021, 8.19am Updated: February 27 2021, 9.49am
A Fife teenager has been hailed an outstanding student at a ballet school run by one of the world’s most famous dancers.

Fifteen-year-old Oliver Quigley, from Kirkcaldy, trains at Edinburgh Festival Ballet’s part-time school.

And he has spent lockdown working towards his dream of making a mark on the professional stage.

Oliver, who juggles his ballet training with studying at Balwearie High School, said: “I’ve always loved ballet and have been dancing since I was just three-years-old.

