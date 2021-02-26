Police recover £22,000 of drugs in Glenrothes busts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police recovered £22,000 of drugs during two busts in Glenrothes.

Officers discovered more than £18,000 of herbal cannabis as they searched a house in Inverary Avenue on Thursday.

Two men, aged 42, and a 38-year-old woman were arrested and charged.

They were later released but will appear at court on a later date.

A second operation in Whitworth Road on the same day recovered around £4,000 of herbal cannabis.

A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged.

He was also released and is the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.

Glenrothes inspector Kirk Donnelly has thanked the public for their support.

“There is no place for drug dealing in our society and I would like to reassure the residents of Glenrothes that all information relating to drug dealing activity from the public is constantly reviewed and acted on where evidence permits,” he said.

“I would urge anyone who has any suspicions of criminal activity in their area to continue to feed it into police.

This can be done by speaking with any police officer or reporting this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”