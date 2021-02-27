VIDEO: Probe launched after five vehicles destroyed in blaze at Fife Council depot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fife Council is launching an investigation after five vehicles were destroyed in a fire at its depot in Dunfermline.

Fire crews raced to the scene at the council’s facility in Halbeath Industrial Estate shortly after 8.30pm on Friday evening after reports of several vehicles on fire.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service, said: “We received an alarm at 8.35pm on Friday, February, 26 to report of vehicles on fire at the Fife Council depot in Halbeath Industrial Estate.

“Two fire crews from Dunfermline Fire Station were dispatched and on arrival found five vehicles to be well alight.

“Crews worked to extinguish the fife which was put out at 9.18pm.

“Crews finally left the scene at 10.36pm.

The vehicles destroyed by the fire include several mobility buses from the council’s fleet, mainly used to transport elderly and vulnerable members of the public in Fife.

Ken Gourlay, Fife Council’s head of transportation and environment, said: “Five vehicles have been damaged following a fire at our Halbeath Depot.

“Obviously, an investigation into the cause is still ongoing.

“We have assessed the impact and thankfully this won’t cause any difficulties for service delivery next week. ”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland, said: “Police were called around 8.45pm last night to a report of a fire in Crossgates Road, Halbeath.

“A number of vehicles were damaged.

“Enquiries have been carried out and there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”