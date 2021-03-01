Five vehicles destroyed in blaze at council depot in Fife

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Several vehicles used to transport elderly and vulnerable people around Fife have been destroyed in a blaze at a council depot.

Fire crews raced to the scene at the council’s facility in Halbeath Industrial Estate shortly after 8.30pm on Friday after reports of several vehicles on fire within the fenced off compound.

Flames could be seen coming from the yard, which acts as storage base for much of the local authority’s vehicle fleet used in the west of Fife.

The blaze was also visible to motorists traveling on the link road on to the A92, adjacent to the depot.

A motorist who witnessed the fire said: “You could clearly see what was a large fire at the site as I was approaching the A92.

“Whatever was on fire was well alight and looked pretty serious.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We received an alarm at 8.35pm on Friday to report of vehicles on fire at the Fife Council depot in Halbeath Industrial Estate.

“Two fire crews from Dunfermline Fire Station were dispatched and on arrival found five vehicles to be well alight.

“Crews worked to extinguish the Fife which was put out at 9.18pm.”

She said firefighter left the scene just after 10.35pm.

The vehicles destroyed include several mobility buses from the Council’s fleet which are mainly used to transport elderly and vulnerable members of the public in Fife.

Commenting on the incident, Ken Gourlay, head of Asset Transportation and Environment, assured the public that services would not be affected.

He added: “Five vehicles have been damaged following a fire at our Halbeath Depot.

“Obviously, an investigation into the cause is still ongoing.

“We have assessed the impact and thankfully this won’t cause any difficulties for service delivery next week.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland added: “Police were called around 8:45pm on Friday evening to a report of a fire in Crossgates Road, Halbeath.

“A number of vehicles were damaged in the incident.

“Enquiries have been carried out and there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”