Police in Fife charge two men in connection with disturbance that left three needing hospital treatment

Police had charged two men in connection with a disturbance in a Fife town which left three people needing hospital treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.40am on Saturday, February 27, we received a report of disturbance at a property in Halfields Gardens in Kennoway, Leven.

“Three people, a 25-year-old man, a 23-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were injured and required medical treatment but their condition is not life threatening.

“A 34 year old man was arrested.

“Officers subsequently attended at another address in Halfields Court around 11.50am on Saturday, 27 February, as part of the ongoing investigation.

“A 27 year old man was traced nearby and arrested in connection with the above incident.

“The two men have been charged and are due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, March 1.”

Following the disturbance, police, including armed officers, later that day sealed off Halfields Court as a major police operation got underway.

The area remained sealed off for around five hours before one man was extracted from a property and led away by officers.