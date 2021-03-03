Cowdenbeath care worker struck off after causing resident’s injury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Cowdenbeath care home worker has been struck off after her actions resulted in a resident being injured.

Former Abbotsford Care employee Leanne Hankin was removed from the register of care home supervisors after using hoists to move residents without the help of colleagues.

Fitness to practice was impaired

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) ruled that her fitness to practice was impaired and Ms Hankin was struck off the care register.

Delivering its decision, the SSSC said: “You failed to follow correct moving and handling procedures by moving several service users using a hoist on your own.

Your behaviour was serious.” Scottish Social Services Council

“You therefore failed to follow the requirements of service users’ care plans, which caused harm and placed service users at risk of harm.

“Your behaviour was serious. You put service users at risk of serious harm, as well as causing actual harm.

“Given your significant experience in care you would be expected to have been aware of the dangers that exist if moving and handling procedures are not used correctly.

“There also public interest concerns in respect of your actions.

“Your conduct raises concerns about your standards of practice as well as your attitude.”

Resident was injured after fall

While employed in Cowdenbeath during October 2012, Ms Hankin used a hoist on her own to move a resident, resulting in the resident falling and sustaining an injury.

Ms Hankin went on to repeat her actions in July 2019, moving the same resident with a hoist and without assistance, and doing the same with two others.

The SSSC said in doing so, Ms Hankin failed to act in accordance with the residents’ care plans.

‘Breach of trust’

“Failing to follow the requirements of service users’ care plans amounts to a breach of the trust placed in you by virtue of your registered role to promote and protect the health, wellbeing and welfare of residents,” said the SSSC.

“Members of the public would consider the reputation of the profession to be damaged and the integrity of the register would likely be undermined in the absence of regulatory action.

Removal ‘in the public interest’

“The SSSC considers that a removal order is the most appropriate sanction as it is both necessary and justified in the public interest and to maintain the continuing trust and confidence in the social service profession and the SSSC as the regulator of the profession.”

According to the SSSC, Ms Hankin accepted the facts of the case and that her fitness to practise was impaired.