Police charge 15-year-old after spate of vehicle vandalism in Dysart

Police have charged a 15-year-old youth in connection with a series of vandalisms in Dysart at the weekend.

Several vehicles are reported to have been damaged in High Street and Howard Place in the village in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A number of the cars had windscreens smashed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a number of vehicles vandalised in the High Street and Howard Place areas of Dysart around 2.10am on Sunday, February 28.

“A 15-year-old male youth has been charged in connection with the incident and will be reported to the relevant youth justice authorities.”