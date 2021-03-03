‘It’s getting worse’ – Police step up patrols to combat spate of vandalism in Fife town

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police patrols are being stepped up in a bid to combat antisocial behaviour in a Fife town.

A series of incidents involving groups of teenagers have been reported in Rosyth and the surrounding area in recent weeks.

Police say officers will take a zero tolerance approach when it comes to dealing with the culprits.

Most of the problems have involved large groups of unruly youths drinking and causing a nuisance. There have also been reports of vandalism to property and vehicles.

One woman said she was sprayed on the back and face with an unknown substance by three teenage boys on Queensferry Road.

She was uninjured, but had the bottle thrown at her when she challenged the group.

The new South West Fife community inspector Tony Rogers said it would be one of his first priorities.

“In my first week in post I have become aware of ongoing issues with groups of youths involved in anti-social behaviour and vandalisms in and around Rosyth and Inverkeithing,” he said.

“This type of behaviour is causing obvious concern to the local community and will not be tolerated.

“My officers have been working very hard in recent days to identify those responsible for this behaviour,” he added.

“Positive lines of inquiry are being followed and once I am in a position to make any further announcement I will do so.

“Dedicated patrols are planned over following evenings and my team will do everything they can to prevent further issues throughout the weekend and ahead.”

Two 14-year-old boys have been charged and reported to the procurator fiscal in relation to vandalism to a vehicle on King’s Road, Rosyth.

Officers are also investigating several reports of car windows being smashed, vehicle wing mirrors being pushed back and bus shelters being destroyed across the area.

One, resident, Carol Kane, posted on social media: “It’s getting worse.

“Have been 44 years in Rosyth and never known it to be so bad.”

Elsewhere, a 15-year old boy has been charged following a series of vandal attacks in Dysart at the weekend.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a number of vehicles vandalised in the High Street and Howard Place areas of Dysart around 2.10am on Sunday, February 28.

“A 15-year-old male youth has been charged in connection with the incident and will be reported to the relevant youth justice authorities.”

Anyone with information on the incidents in Rosyth should call 101, or email RosythCPT@Scotland.pnn.police.uk or InverkeithingDalgetyBayCPT@Scotland.pnn.police.uk.