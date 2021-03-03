Concern over Covid-19 levels in wastewater leads to new mobile testing site in Cupar

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new Covid-19 mobile testing site has opened in Cupar after wastewater testing sparked concerns about the virus in the area.

Based at Fluthers Car Park, the site will provide testing for members of the public with Covid-19 symptoms, but those without symptoms are also being encouraged to get tested.

By providing testing for the local population as a whole – whether symptomatic or not – the hope is that cases can be identified quickly and the spread of the virus reduced.

Provided by National Services Scotland and staffed by the Scottish Ambulance Service, the mobile testing unit will visit the area for a two-week period, providing the community with easy access to testing.

Josie Murray, NHS Fife consultant in public health and health protection clinical lead, explained that wastewater sampling – which is being used alongside testing to help understand the prevalence and location of the virus – has shown raised levels within the area in recent weeks.

“We know that prevalence in wastewater may predict positive cases within the community,” she added.

“Whilst the unit will provide testing for those with symptoms, we’re also encouraging those who do not currently have symptoms to get tested at the unit.

“One in three people with Covid-19 don’t display symptoms and by asking the local community as a whole to get tested we can get a clearer picture of cases within the area.

“Through the identification of positive cases and having people self-isolate if they do have the virus, we can reduce the spread and protect our loved ones, friends and the wider community.”

National statistics suggest that Cupar’s neighbourhoods have comparatively low case numbers, with fewer than two recorded in each of Cupar Central, Cupar West and Springfield and Cupar East over a seven-day period.

That compares to the likes of Cardenden, where nine cases were recorded in the same period.

However, the wastewater testing simply records the prevalence of the virus and not individual cases.

The mobile unit will operate from 9.30am to 6pm, seven days a week, with strict hygiene measures in place on-site.

Members of the public will be asked to take a PCR test, which involves taking a throat and nose swab, and full instructions will be provided.

The test will be analysed in a laboratory with results available within a day or so.

People who test positive will be asked to self-isolate in line with national guidance.

Testing is by appointment, to arrange a test members of the public should visit the NHS Inform website www.nhsinform.scot or call 0800 028 2816.

When booking, members of the public should indicate that they are taking part in a pilot project and select ‘taking part in community testing’.

Water testing

Wastewater testing is being piloted as part of Fife’s Covid-19 testing programme to help health experts identify outbreak hotspots.

While the virus does not readily spread through wastewater systems, what have been described as “non-infectious genetic residues” can be detected through such testing and can point to where further measures may be needed.

The work will not identify if specific people are infected, but will allow researchers to estimate local concentrations of the virus by testing sewage from different locations.

Carol Potter, chief executive of NHS Fife, said: “Through early detection, we can reduce transmission within local areas, helping to protect our families, friends and our communities, particularly those who are most vulnerable.

“By engaging closely with our communities, we can also provide the support that individuals and families may need following testing.”