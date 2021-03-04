Police probe Fife crash which left two men in hospital

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are probing the circumstances surrounding a car accident which left two men in hospital on Wednesday night.

Emergency services were called to the Mill Street and David Henderson Court area of Dunfermline shortly after 10pm following reports a vehicle had struck a wall.

Firefighters had to free one of the car’s occupants from the wreckage before he could be treated by paramedics at the scene, while it is understood another of the occupants was out of the vehicle before ambulance, police and fire personnel arrived.

The road was closed in both directions as emergency services worked to make the area safe, and officers have launched an investigation into exactly what happened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended at Mill Street in Dunfermline at 10.20pm following reports of a crash involving one car and a wall.

“Two men were taken to hospital and enquiries are ongoing.”

Witnesses in neighbouring streets reported hearing a loud “bang” and minutes later emergency services were on scene.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 10.27pm on Wednesday, March 3 to reports of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on David Henderson Court, Dunfermline.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances and firefighters extracted one person from the vehicle and handed them into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“A second casualty had already left the vehicle before firefighters arrived and was also transferred into the care of paramedics.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland 101.